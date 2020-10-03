Reviewing BRP Group (BRP) and Its Competitors

BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BRP Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRP Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million -$8.65 million 133.65 BRP Group Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 39.65

BRP Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. BRP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group Competitors 296 915 1013 72 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.31%. Given BRP Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A BRP Group Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Summary

BRP Group rivals beat BRP Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

