Bank of Montreal Can Has $47,000 Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Conduent were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 73.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 118.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNDT stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $679.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
Further Reading: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.