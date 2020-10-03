Bank of Montreal Can Has $47,000 Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Conduent were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 73.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 118.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNDT stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $679.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

