Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

TEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.71 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

