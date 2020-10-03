Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $813,000 Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of CECO Environmental worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CECE opened at $7.45 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.