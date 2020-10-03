Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of L.B. Foster worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

FSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FSTR opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. L.B. Foster Co has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $145.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

