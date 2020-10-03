Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $56,062.50 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $44,415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

