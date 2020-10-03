Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 983 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $56,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

