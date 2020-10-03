ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Director Sells $59,586.30 in Stock

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OGS opened at $69.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,743,000 after buying an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,321,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.