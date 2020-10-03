Insider Buying: Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) Insider Purchases A$60,000.00 in Stock

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) insider Philip Bowman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Kathmandu
Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Kathmandu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kathmandu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.