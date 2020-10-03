Insider Buying: Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) Insider Purchases A$60,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) insider Philip Bowman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,857.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Kathmandu

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails clothing, footwear, and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

