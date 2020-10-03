Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang Sells 1,300 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08.

On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $57.78 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 87.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Diodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

