Briggs & Stratton Co. (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) CEO Sells $71,559.84 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Briggs & Stratton Co. (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) CEO Todd J. Teske sold 298,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $71,559.84.

Briggs & Stratton stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics Director Sells $56,062.50 in Stock
Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics Director Sells $56,062.50 in Stock
Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. Director Sells 983 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. Director Sells 983 Shares of Stock
ONE Gas Inc Director Sells $59,586.30 in Stock
ONE Gas Inc Director Sells $59,586.30 in Stock
Insider Buying: Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Insider Purchases A$60,000.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Kathmandu Holdings Ltd Insider Purchases A$60,000.00 in Stock
Diodes Incorporated VP Emily Yang Sells 1,300 Shares
Diodes Incorporated VP Emily Yang Sells 1,300 Shares
Briggs & Stratton Co. CEO Sells $71,559.84 in Stock
Briggs & Stratton Co. CEO Sells $71,559.84 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report