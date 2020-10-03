Briggs & Stratton Co. (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) CEO Sells $71,559.84 in Stock

Briggs & Stratton Co. (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) CEO Todd J. Teske sold 298,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $71,559.84.

Briggs & Stratton stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

