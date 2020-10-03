Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Director Sells $84,170.80 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $84,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADX opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $6,229,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 139.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 805,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 469,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 79.1% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 653,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 261,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

