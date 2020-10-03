V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,313,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $86,060.00.

On Friday, September 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $85,150.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $248,880.00.

On Friday, August 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $60,097.50.

On Wednesday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00.

CRVL stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 388.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 615.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

