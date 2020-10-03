Bruce Hancox Purchases 70,000 Shares of Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) Stock

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) insider Bruce Hancox bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,800.00 ($62,000.00).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Next Science alerts:

About Next Science

Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-toxic technology products with efficacy in eradicating biofilm based and free-floating bacteria. The company develops its products using its Xbio Technology platform. It offers SurgX, an innovative surgical gel designed to reduce superficial surgical site infections and protect wound tissue to facilitate natural healing; and Bactisure, a surgical lavage that is used to remove debris, including microorganisms from wounds.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.