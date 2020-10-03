Bruce Hancox Purchases 70,000 Shares of Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) Stock

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) insider Bruce Hancox bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,800.00 ($62,000.00).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
About Next Science
