Insider Buying: Candy Club Holdings Ltd (ASX:CLB) Insider Acquires A$87,845.40 in Stock

Candy Club Holdings Ltd (ASX:CLB) insider James Baillieu purchased 593,550 shares of Candy Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$87,845.40 ($62,746.71).

James Baillieu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, James Baillieu acquired 706,056 shares of Candy Club stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$112,262.90 ($80,187.79).

On Monday, July 13th, James Baillieu acquired 813,272 shares of Candy Club stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$116,297.90 ($83,069.93).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.08.

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online and business to business candy distribution business in the United States. It sells online subscriptions plans for the candy boxes, which are delivered to subscribers on monthly basis. The company also sells the Candy Club branded confectionery in bulk to retail outlets, including department stores, women's apparel shops, hotels and resorts, gift stores, and candy outlets.

