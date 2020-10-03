Head to Head Contrast: CGI (NYSE:GIB) & GBT Technologies (NYSE:GTCH)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 4, meaning that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CGI and GBT Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.12 billion 1.95 $951.45 million $3.54 19.43 GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.14 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CGI and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 2 8 0 2.80 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI currently has a consensus price target of $99.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.14%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.77% 18.99% 9.32% GBT Technologies -463.24% N/A -1,199.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CGI beats GBT Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, management, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting, including agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific services; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure consulting, solutions, and services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

