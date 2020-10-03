Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Solar and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 1 4 0 2.80 SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.92%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.41%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than SiTime.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and SiTime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.67 $171.59 million $2.19 16.39 SiTime $84.07 million 17.10 -$10.45 million ($0.63) -137.62

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 8.04% 13.22% 3.61% SiTime N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats SiTime on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.