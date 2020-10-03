SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.78 Million

Brokerages predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $332.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the highest is $335.95 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $383.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPX Flow by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in SPX Flow by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPX Flow by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $43.54 on Friday. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.