$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $3.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year sales of $11.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $15.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.29 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,831,000. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 383,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 131,809 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 883,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.60. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

