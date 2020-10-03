Head-To-Head Survey: Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) vs. Its Rivals

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE: GSV) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gold Standard Ventures to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Gold Standard Ventures Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures’ competitors have a beta of 2.44, indicating that their average share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A -$7.32 million -26.33 Gold Standard Ventures Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.34

Gold Standard Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Standard Ventures. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Standard Ventures and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Standard Ventures Competitors 407 1155 1271 41 2.33

Gold Standard Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 39.26%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gold Standard Ventures competitors beat Gold Standard Ventures on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

