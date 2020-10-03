Critical Comparison: GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Telephone & Data Systems (NASDAQ:TDS)

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GCI Liberty and Telephone & Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20

GCI Liberty presently has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus target price of $31.70, indicating a potential upside of 73.98%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than GCI Liberty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GCI Liberty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and Telephone & Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty 84.77% 6.81% 3.52% Telephone & Data Systems 3.17% 3.02% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and Telephone & Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $894.73 million 9.68 $1.94 billion ($4.09) -20.02 Telephone & Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.40 $121.00 million $1.03 17.69

GCI Liberty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telephone & Data Systems. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone & Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats GCI Liberty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

