$221.73 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $221.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. LivaNova reported sales of $268.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $925.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $934.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $46.62 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

