Reviewing SEA (NYSE:SE) and Generation Alpha (NYSE:GNAL)

SEA (NYSE:SE) and Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SEA alerts:

This table compares SEA and Generation Alpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -39.03% -107.94% -21.91% Generation Alpha -772.70% N/A -759.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEA and Generation Alpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 1 1 7 1 2.80 Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEA presently has a consensus price target of $110.11, indicating a potential downside of 29.13%. Given SEA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Generation Alpha.

Volatility and Risk

SEA has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEA and Generation Alpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $2.18 billion 23.36 -$1.46 billion ($2.27) -68.44 Generation Alpha $1.97 million 0.28 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Generation Alpha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEA.

Summary

SEA beats Generation Alpha on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services through the AirPay mobile app and AirPay counter applications on mobile phones or computers; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Generation Alpha Company Profile

Generation Alpha, Inc. focuses on the research, design, development, and manufacturing of indoor horticulture lighting and related equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers digital ballasts; metal halide, and mercury vapor and high-pressure sodium lamps; light emitting diode lighting products that produce less heat; digital lightning controller, a temperature monitoring control system; reflectors; and high intensity ng accessories, as well as plant nutrients and fertilizers. Its primarily serves commercial and retail cannabis growers in the medical and adult use recreational markets; distributors; and retailers. Generation Alpha, Inc. markets its products directly; and through distributors to hydroponic retailers, as well as through direct contacts, online email advertising, social media, trade magazine advertising, trade show promotions, and cross-promotional offerings, as well as ecommerce websites. The company was formerly known as Solis Tek Inc. Generation Alpha, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.