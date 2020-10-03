Financial Review: Nesco (NSCO) and Its Competitors

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nesco to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nesco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 700 956 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Nesco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.52% -0.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million -5.74 Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 8.08

Nesco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nesco rivals beat Nesco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

