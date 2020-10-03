Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Linde by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 99.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Linde by 60.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Linde by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $232.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

