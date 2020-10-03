Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of eGain worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in eGain by 876.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 87.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in eGain by 349.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain Corp has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $441,885. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

