SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.58.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Linde PLC
Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Linde PLC
Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of eGain Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of eGain Corp
SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Short Interest Down 16.7% in September
SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Short Interest Down 16.7% in September
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Short Interest Up 19.9% in September
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Short Interest Up 19.9% in September
Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS
Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report