SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.58.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

About SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

