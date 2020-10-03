China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in September

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,501.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

Shimao Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; provision of architect, design, business management, and consultancy services.

