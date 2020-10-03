(VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

VLDR opened at $17.08 on Thursday. (VLDR) has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

(VLDR) Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

