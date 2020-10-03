Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

