Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.
VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Shares of VIAC stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
Read More: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.