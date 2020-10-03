Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $62.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $39,224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

