Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT Lowered to $6.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $613.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,428,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $137,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,942 shares of company stock worth $8,780,585 over the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tilray by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.