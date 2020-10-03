Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $44.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

TENB stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 38,332 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,343,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,805,786 shares of company stock valued at $185,863,556 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tenable by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tenable by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 134.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

