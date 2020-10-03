Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 14.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

