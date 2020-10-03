Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Rises By 19.2%

Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SRCRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

