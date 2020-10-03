The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,963,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 3,337,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,830.7 days.

Shares of SGGEF stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

