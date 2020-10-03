HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.32

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and traded as high as $75.57. HEXAGON AB/ADR shares last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 8,847 shares.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Danske downgraded shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HEXAGON AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HEXAGON AB/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $987.07 million for the quarter.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.