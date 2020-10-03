Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Titanium shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 4,950 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

