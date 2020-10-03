Nakama Group (LON:NAK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Nakama Group PLC (LON:NAK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.75. Nakama Group shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 936,259 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48. The company has a market cap of $854,000.00 and a PE ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38.

About Nakama Group (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

