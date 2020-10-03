Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.24. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBAYF)

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

