Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $492.30

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.30 and traded as high as $512.00. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 70,650 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $853.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 492.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

