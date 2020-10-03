Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Azarga Uranium shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 51,682 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.79 target price on shares of Azarga Uranium in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.