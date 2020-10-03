Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.76

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and traded as high as $112.50. Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 514 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

