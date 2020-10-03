Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGTSX) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.04

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGTSX) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and traded as low as $16.76. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

