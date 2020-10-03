Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.41

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $18.89. Westmount Energy shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 58,816 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 37.86, a current ratio of 37.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.

Westmount Energy Company Profile (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is an energy investment company, which is engaged in the investment holding. The investment strategy of the Company is to provide seed capital to small companies that are identified as having significant growth possibilities. The Company’s portfolio of energy shares is focused on the Falkland Islands.

