Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.51

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and traded as low as $54.72. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 44,294 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

