Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.44. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 142,596 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.33.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.