Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.16

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (LON:MINI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and traded as low as $54.80. Miton UK Microcap Trust shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 74,125 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.59.

Miton UK Microcap Trust Company Profile (LON:MINI)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

