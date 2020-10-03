West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.20

Shares of West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEIN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and traded as low as $34.00. West End Indiana Bancshares shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

About West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN)

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a saving bank, provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

