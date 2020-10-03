Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.31

Shares of Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $0.36. Seneca Growth Capital VCT shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $29,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 16.58, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.15.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile (LON:HYG)

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

